(KRON) — California is expecting to see scorching temperatures this week, and the California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, according to a press release from ISO.

A flex alert is a call for voluntary electricity conservation during a period of time. ISO is asking residents to reduce electricity use from 4 – 9p.m. on Wednesday. The high temperatures that will be seen across the Bay Area today will push up energy demand and could cause strain on available power supplies.

The grid operator is anticipating high-energy demand due to air-conditioning use, and voluntary conservation can help balance supply and demand. Additional flex alerts could be issued due to the high temperatures over Labor Day weekend.

Due to Wednesday’s flex alert, residents are encouraged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding use of major appliances, and turning off unnecessary lights. ISO also asks that consumers avoid charging electric vehicles during the flex alert period. Residents can minimize discomfort and help with grid stability by pre-cooling homes and charging devices before the flex alert period starts at 4 p.m.