(BCN)– The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include:

The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening next Friday after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Saturday.

The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will resume all operations, programs and services, according to the city.

“No one ever expected that a pandemic would occur nor that it would last over two years,” said Millicent Grant, executive director of the center. “Thankfully, the senior center had and continues to provide food for the seniors that are shut-in.”

East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica was equally as excited about the reopening.

As of Monday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 294,998 cases, 1,898 deaths (293,937 cases, 1,898 deaths on Thursday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 215,970 cases, 1,320 deaths (213,935 cases, 1,315 deaths on Thursday)

Marin County: 38,878 cases, 278 deaths (38,469 cases, 278 deaths on Thursday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 84,414 cases, 750 deaths (84,047 cases, 749 deaths on Thursday)

Napa County: 28,264 cases, 138 deaths (28,056 cases, 138 deaths on Thursday)

San Francisco County: 147,806 cases, 890 deaths (146,079 cases, 890 deaths on Thursday)

San Joaquin County: 176,431 cases, 2,240 deaths (175,021 cases, 2,240 deaths on Thursday)

San Mateo County: 143,453 cases, 766 deaths (142,645 cases, 762 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Clara County: 359,972 cases, 2,306 deaths (356,018 cases, 2,297 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Cruz County: 53,770 cases, 264 deaths (53,136 cases, 263 deaths on Thursday)

Solano County: 94,335 cases, 426 deaths (92,514 cases, 426 deaths on Thursday)

Sonoma County: 93,764 cases, 494 deaths (93,191 cases, 494 deaths on Thursday)

Statewide: 9,106,031 cases, 91,006 deaths (9,058,902 cases, 90,892 deaths on Thursday)

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.