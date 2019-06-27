Stay-at-home mom now an accused serial bank robber

It sounds like a story straight out of Hollywood.

A stay-at-home mom who’s never been in trouble with the law is now accused of being a serial bank robber.

Prosecutors say Amalia Helton robbed four banks and attempted to rob two more in Metro Detroit.

Police claim Helton began the crime spree because her family couldn’t make ends meet.

Neighbors didn’t see this coming

“Honestly I don’t even believe it,” said neighbor Jacqueline Denniston. “I’ve lived across the street from them for ten years now and I’ve never noticed anything out of the ordinary. She’s usually just home, she watches, like, kids.”

In court police said Helton admitted to robbing a bank in Wyandotte two weeks ago.

That bank is just a two minute drive from her home.

