PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a string of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department.

Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars are stealing jewelry and valuables from homes left unoccupied in the early evening hours. No arrests have been made at this time, but detectives are investigating, according to police.

Police shared that the burglaries are taking place between 7 and 9 p.m., typically on Friday or Saturday nights. The thefts have been reported across multiple neighborhoods in Palo Alto, and police say the burglars are entering the homes by entering the back yard and then smashing the glass doors in the back of the house.

Police say some of the houses had alarms, but some were left unarmed during the evening hours. In each of the 11 burglaries, the homes have been empty when the suspects entered. The burglars seem to be focused on stealing jewelry and safes, according to police.

KRON On is streaming now

Police believe the group is organized and appears to have between two and four suspects. Some surveillance footage that police obtained of the burglaries indicates that the suspects are a group of Hispanic men in their twenties. Police describe them as wearing hooded sweatshirts, face coverings and gloves. Police say they will not be releasing surveillance footage because the suspects are not easily identifiable in the clips.

Police are suggesting that anyone with a side gate that gives access to their backyard add a lock to the gate for added protection. Be sure to secure all doors and windows overnight, and if you have an alarm system in your house, arm it whenever you are not home. Police do not recommend hiding a key to your home for lockouts, but instead they suggest leaving a spare with a trusted neighbor.

PAPD has increased officer patrols in Palo Alto and police are asking residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. You can immediately report anything you see to the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.

Police provided a list of the burglaries that they believe are connected along with some details.

October 9, 4200 block Manuela Drive. Three suspects in a dark gray sedan.

October 22, 1000 block Moffett Circle. Two suspects.

October 22, 700 block Rosewood Drive. Two suspects in a gray sedan.

October 22, 900 block Van Auken Circle.

October 28, 4200 block Briarwood Way.

October 28, 4200 block Briarwood Way (separate from above).

October 29, 3400 block Waverley Street.

October 29, 700 block Florales Drive. Four suspects in a white SUV.

November 3, 2300 block Waverley Street.

November 4, 3600 block Louis Road. Locked gun safe with 9 firearms (all legally owned and registered) secured inside stolen.

November 5, 200 block Tennyson Avenue. Two suspects in a white SUV.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call PAPD’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413.