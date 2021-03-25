Steph, Ayesha Curry join Sesame Street

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area’s favorite couple joined Sesame Street on Wednesday.

Steph and Ayesha Curry competed in a Sesame Street challenge with Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover to show how cooking a healthy breakfast can help you learn and play.

Ayesha and Elmo worked together while Steph and Cookie Monster teamed up to make breakfast pancakes.

After the healthy breakfast was consumed, it was time to play.

And by play, of course basketball was involved.

The group did a hoop shooting contest, but gave Steph a bigger challenge, which of course was no problem for the sharp shooter.

Keep your 🗑 jokes to yourself! 😂 Had to check out my man Oscar’s digs… fun day on @sesamestreet. Catch our visit in the newest ep, streaming now! pic.twitter.com/ssRkHnJHTw — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 24, 2021

They ended the segment with a little learning lesson from Ayesha.