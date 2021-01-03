Steph, Ayesha Curry surprise East Bay restaurant owner with check

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay restaurant owner received a special surprise from the Bay Area’s favorite power couple.

Tee Tran owns Monster Pho which has a location in Emeryville and in Oakland.

Like many others, Tran’s business was hit hard by the effects of the pandemic. Despite losing business and having to shut down one location, Tran has maintained a positive outlook and continues to help others.

Tran said he’s lost 75% of his business during the pandemic and put his home on forbearance.

Still, he offers free produce to seniors while everyone tries to navigate through the public health crisis.

“Free produce, take what you need,” a sign in front of his restaurant reads. “We’re all in this together.”

Being an immigrant, Tran said he and his family know what it’s like to not have a meal. And although he says his childhood wasn’t easy, his mom instilled in him to always help people.

“It’s tough for me, it’s tough for everyone, but just keep on pushing,” Train said. “I don’t like people feeling sorry for me. You just got to work hard, you got to help people.”

And that help made a full circle for Tran, who this time was on the receiving end of a lending hand.

Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry joined Tamron Hall to surprise Tran with the gift of a lifetime.

Although all he asked for was a Dubs’ win against the Brooklyn Nets, he got so much more.

Tran received $25,000 to help his struggling business.

“It’s what the spirit of the community that we want to support is all about, and he embodies that through this pandemic,” Steph Curry said. “I love that spirit, that’s something I want to embody as well.”