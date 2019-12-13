Steph, Ayesha Curry team up with Ellen to surprise East Oakland after school program

OAKLAND (KRON) — Stephen and Ayesha Curry teamed up with Ellen DeGeneres to show some love to and Oakland community.

Every year, Ellen does the “Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways” where for 12 days straight, she awards many with huge prizes and gifts.

In addition, there’s a special segment called “Ellen’s Great Night of Giveaways”, that airs on Dec. 10, 11 and 12.

During the three-day special, Ellen collaborates with other celebrities to help change the lives of communities around the nation.

Some of these celebrities included: Michelle Obama, Justin Timberlake, Michael B. Jordan, Chrissy Teigen — and Steph and Ayesha Curry.

Steph, a six-time NBA All-Star going on his 11th season with the Golden State Warriors, is known for giving back to his community.

Though the Dubs just made their big move from Oakland to San Francisco, the Curry’s haven’t forgotten about the community they were apart of for so long.

East Oakland Boxing Association is a youth development organization focused on empowering underprivileged youth in Oakland.

“EOBA provides high-quality programming and services that promote mental and physical wellness, academic achievement and build vital life skills. We create space for youth to practice, hone, and internalize the tools and attitudes needed to be exemplars of wellbeing for their peers, families, and communities.” East Oakland Boxing Association website

Solomon Howard is the executive director of the program.

He says the program, that caters to nearly 100 students a day, is focused on keeping kids off the streets and engaged in more holistic activities.

Athletes inspiring future athletes. 👏 That's what #EllensGreatestNight is about! pic.twitter.com/C6ZOe6ApFa — Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways (@GreatestNight) December 12, 2019

The neighborhood, is what Howard calls the “forgotten” part of Oakland. It’s known to have a lot of poverty, crime, violence and negative activity.

But Howard has been determined to change that narrative.

He said kids feel empowered when they get in the boxing ring, but it’s how they carry those principles outside of the ring that is truly special.

Although the program was created around boxing, it also focuses on basic fundamentals like gardening, cooking, nutrition, media and arts and crafts.

The Curry’s came across Howard’s commitment to the community, and decided to give him and the kids a surprise visit.

Along with the visit, a truck full of gifts for the center.

Ayesha, a well-known chef, supplied some of her cookware collection to help with the cooking and gardening aspect.

New punching bags, gloves, basketballs, computers and tons of other items were provided for the center. And just when it couldn’t get any better — $50,000 was also provided to the program.

Steph wanted to make sure the kids had something to go home with as well.

He sent everyone home with some Under Armour wear. The SC30 collection includes shoes, workout clothes and sports gear.

So many gifts — going such a long way.

And the greatest of them all to some of the kids, getting to play basketball with Steph Curry. And for some, even winning.

Curry took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video that captured the special moment.

“Thank you @TheEllenShow for helping us change lives!!! Solomon, keep doing the great work!”

Thank you @TheEllenShow for helping us change lives!!! Solomon, keep doing the great work! https://t.co/OWGEXrfUf8 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 12, 2019

