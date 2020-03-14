Steph, Ayesha Curry team up with food bank to ensure kids have food amid coronavirus outbreak

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — More and more schools in the Bay Area and beyond are closing down due to coronavirus concerns.

These measures are worrying families whose kids rely on school for meals, or as a means of child care.

But the Bay Area’s favorite couple is taking things under their own hands during a very difficult time. Steph and Ayesha Curry have donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank to ensure that every child has access to the food that they need.

The donation was made through Eat. Learn. Play., which is the dynamic couple’s foundation located in Oakland.

Steph and Ayesha made the announcement with a video posted to Twitter.

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

The couple hopes other will join and donate.

For more information on how to contribute, click here.

Latest News Headlines: