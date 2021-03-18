Steph Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr. doubtful vs. Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. have been ruled doubtful for Friday’s Warriors-Grizzlies game.

Curry left Wednesday night’s game early with a tailbone contusion after taking a hard fall following a three-point attempt in the third quarter.

Meanwhile Oubre Jr. got kicked in the foot during Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

On top of that, Dub’s big men James Wiseman and Eric Paschall were ruled out for a week due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Steve Kerr said at least four staff members are adhering to those health protocols as well.

The Warriors head to Memphis for back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday.