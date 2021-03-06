Steph Curry, LeBron James team up for 1st time in NBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA (KRON) — Steph Curry and LeBron James will team up for the very first time in this year’s NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.
Curry was picked third overall by team captain LeBron James. Joining them in the starting lineup are two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee, Luka Doncic of Dallas and Nikola Jokic of Denver.
The Warriors’ guard will make his seventh All-Star Game appearance — and his first with James by his side. James is set to make his 17th consecutive All-Star appearance.
Fans reacted to the two superstars teaming together for the first time.
The starting five for “Team Durant”, led by captain Kevin Durant of Brooklyn who will not play in the All-Star Game due to an injury, consists of Kyrie Irving of Brooklyn, Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, 2020 All-Star MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley Beal of Washington and Jayson Tatum of Boston.
The All-Star festivities will begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. when the skills challenge kicks off followed by the 3-point contest.
Curry will participate in the 3-point contest against Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.
The All-Star Game will begin at 5 p.m. with the Slam Dunk contest taking place during halftime.