Steph Curry, LeBron James team up for 1st time in NBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA (KRON) — Steph Curry and LeBron James will team up for the very first time in this year’s NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Curry was picked third overall by team captain LeBron James. Joining them in the starting lineup are two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee, Luka Doncic of Dallas and Nikola Jokic of Denver.

The Warriors’ guard will make his seventh All-Star Game appearance — and his first with James by his side. James is set to make his 17th consecutive All-Star appearance.

Fans reacted to the two superstars teaming together for the first time.

Steph and Lebron on the same team. We here. pic.twitter.com/tHcuUL44AJ — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) March 5, 2021

We finally get to see LeBron James and Steph Curry play together pic.twitter.com/8LP4PwtdFD — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 5, 2021

LeBron fans and Steph Curry fans coming together for the All Star game like pic.twitter.com/dhobUMXnQ0 — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) March 5, 2021

Steph and LeBron teaming up to face KD and Kyrie would have been the greatest battle of exes ever 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HGvnGuekWC — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 5, 2021

The starting five for “Team Durant”, led by captain Kevin Durant of Brooklyn who will not play in the All-Star Game due to an injury, consists of Kyrie Irving of Brooklyn, Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, 2020 All-Star MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley Beal of Washington and Jayson Tatum of Boston.

The All-Star festivities will begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. when the skills challenge kicks off followed by the 3-point contest.

Curry will participate in the 3-point contest against Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

The All-Star Game will begin at 5 p.m. with the Slam Dunk contest taking place during halftime.