Steph Curry raises over $21K for family of Nia Wilson

Steph Curry used his SC30 Showcase Game in San Francisco to help raise money for the family of Nia Wilson.

He streamed the game Tuesday on Facebook, and put this caption on the video:

I’m happy to be able to livestream the All Star Game from the SC30 Select Camp, coached by myself and Seth Curry, in honor of Nia Wilson. All donations will benefit Nia’s family via the National Basketball Player’s Association Foundation.

The fundraiser was a huge success, raising $21,025.

18-year-old Nia was brutally stabbed to death at MacArthur BART Station on July 22nd. Her sister was also stabbed, but survived the attack.

Contra Costa County native John Cowell has been charged in Nia’s death.

Nia’s family is suing BART, alleging the transit system “failed to meet the duty of common carriers to provide riders with the highest standard of care.”

