Steph Curry responds to Warriors trash talk

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 3, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the […]

(KRON) — It’s safe to say the Warrior’s dynasty is over.

But, five consecutive NBA Finals appearances and three championships was quite impressive if you ask me.

The run had a lot of people sick of the Warriors, and the NBA overall.

But dramatic changes were made to the league this past offseason.

Anthony Davis joined LeBron and the Lakers, reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined forces with the Clippers, Russell Westbrook teamed up with James Harden in Houston.

And for the first time in a long time — the West was finally going to be fun to watch again.

And I think the biggest change of all — the Warriors are a completely different team.

KD went to Brooklyn, Andre Iguodala is inactive for the Grizzlies and Shaun Livingston retired from the NBA.

But the Dubs still have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

But… not really.

Thompson’s out for the season while he recovers from a torn ACL, Green is out for a few games with a finger injury — and now, Steph.

He suffered a broken left hand against the Phoenix Suns and was ruled out for at least three months.

But reports just spread throughout social media that he is likely to miss the entire season.

Bleacher Reporter Senior Writer Ric Bucher initially reported the news.

He quickly clarified his words, saying Curry’s absence on the court would be due to the lack of a competitive reason.

A clarification from my story today citing a source saying Steph Curry is likely to miss the remainder of the season: while the injury was worse than originally thought, he wouldn't play again this season because there's no competitive reason. Story is being updated. — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) November 8, 2019

After five years of dominating the league, the tables have turned for the Golden State Warriors as they currently stand in 14th place in the Western Conference… that’s second to dead last.

Sure, it’s still early in the season but things aren’t looking bright for the Warriors.

This has opponents, NBA fans, and “Warriors haters” happier than ever.

Bleacher Report did a feature on the Warriors’ woes, where anonymous players from the Pacific Division of the Western Conference said that they can’t wait to beat the Dubs now that their dominant run has come to an end.

One quote, posted to Instagram with a photo of Curry, read:

“It got old with the antics. Now that they’ve come back to reality you want to beat the hell out of them and see Steph with that towel over his head in the fourth.”

Well, Curry came across the post and must have found it comedic by his response.

Eight “laughy face” emojis were posted in the comments by the NBA superstar.

And that seems to be the most Steph Curry response possible.

Yes the Warriors are not the same team they were a couple years ago, but many Dubs’ players seem to like that underdog feeling.

There’s no telling of what this young team is to bring in the future.