OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Some students in the East Bay were surprised with a new library as they headed back to school this week, thanks to the efforts of Golden State Warrior Steph Curry.

Garfield Elementary School in Oakland has been without a library for over 10 years. The Warriors captain and 2022 Finals MVP teamed up with his sponsor Rakuten as well as his Oakland-based foundation Eat. Learn. Play. to improve the library at Garfield Elementary School.

Eat. Learn. Play. was founded in 2019 by Curry and his wife Ayesha to fight childhood hunger and ensure students have access to a quality education as well as safe places to play and grow. The new library features hundreds culturally-diverse books and areas that focus on stress reduction. The principal of Garfield Elementary, Edgar Rodriguez-Ramirez spoke on what the new library means for the school: