OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Some students in the East Bay were surprised with a new library as they headed back to school this week, thanks to the efforts of Golden State Warrior Steph Curry.
Garfield Elementary School in Oakland has been without a library for over 10 years. The Warriors captain and 2022 Finals MVP teamed up with his sponsor Rakuten as well as his Oakland-based foundation Eat. Learn. Play. to improve the library at Garfield Elementary School.
Eat. Learn. Play. was founded in 2019 by Curry and his wife Ayesha to fight childhood hunger and ensure students have access to a quality education as well as safe places to play and grow. The new library features hundreds culturally-diverse books and areas that focus on stress reduction. The principal of Garfield Elementary, Edgar Rodriguez-Ramirez spoke on what the new library means for the school:
We have been waiting for a new library for over 10 years and are beyond grateful for the generous support and donation from Rakuten, Stephen Curry and Eat. Learn. Play. to take this project over the finish line for our students. The new library will provide our students access to culturally diverse books that tell untold stories of our community and will be a safe space for our kids to continue to foster their love of reading and explore their creativityEdgar Rodriguez-Ramirez, Principal of Garfield Elementary