Stephen Curry returns to Warriors as he begins his rehab journey

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors have their MVP back, well not exactly. Stephen Curry rejoins Golden State to begin his rehab after undergoing two surgeries on his left hand.

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr spoke on Sunday to explain Curry’s rehab process since having the pins removed from his hand, “He’s been doing basketball movements. He hasn’t been shooting the ball, but the’s been out on the floor and doing a lot of lateral movements, jumping around kind of stuff.”

The guards been sidelined after breaking his left hand against the Phoenix Suns in October.

“It’s nice to have him in the gym,” Kerr said. “Feels better when he’s around.”

Kerr hopes to have Curry around more often now that he begins his rehab process.

“We’d like to have him with the team as much as possible. I haven’t talked to him about our next trip, but I’m sure he will be around the team more and more now that he’s allowed to be up here with our staff,” Kerr said.

