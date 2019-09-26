Stephen Curry teamed up with Phil Mickelson in Safeway Open Pro-Am

NAPA (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry hit the green Wednesday to take part in the Safeway Open Pro-Am tournament.

Curry is known for his game on the court and love for basketball, but there’s one more sport that steals his heart, golf.

Curry hosts a PGA Tour event in Oakland, takes part in multiple golf tournaments, hosts ABC’s mini- golf show called “Holey Moley,” and is now releasing a golf apparel line with Under Armour.

The tournament hosts a pro-am tournament the Wednesday before the PGA Tour each week. This week Stephen Curry teamed up with professional golfer, Phil Mickelson.

Curry took to Twitter to joke with his partner regarding his “perfect” calves earlier last week.

Hmm, almost @Stephencurry30. It’s a very technical move, best if I show you in person. I’ll be in Napa next week if you really want #CalvesLikeAdonis https://t.co/93uHBH3qDJ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 19, 2019

The pair was seen having a blast during the tournament.

From shooting hoops, conducting in a partner shimmy and as Curry would say hitting ‘bombs.’

Always gotta get a little hoops in 😏



🏌🏀 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/fcI8p1eVdO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 25, 2019

At the end of their round Mickelson gave kudos to his partner’s golf game.

“The great thing about Curry’s golf game is his touch, his hands, his chipping, putting, he’s got this incredible touch. But he also has a ton of speed. I mean you saw him dropping all kinds of bombs out there … That’s why he’s such a good golfer and can compete at a very high level.”

Curry made sure to give Mickelson praise right back.

“I mean he’s going to turn heads every time he steps foot on the course now, but in terms for his game that speaks for itself. He’s a multi-major champ, nothing I could say could do his game justice, he’s amazing.”

Curry added, “What he’s done for the game of golf, me being a big fan and watching and finally now meeting, playing in person means a lot. Pretty special day all the way around.”

Curry wasn’t the only non professional golfer to take part. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo will also participate in the competition.