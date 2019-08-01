Stephen Romero’s school releases statement following Gilroy shooting

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Rocketship Public Schools, the charter school that 6-year-old Stephen Romero attended, released a statement on Wednesday following the tragedy that occurred in Gilroy.

On Sunday, a gunman opened fire at the 41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The senseless act killed three and injured 15.

One of three lives taken away was “rising first grader” Stephen Romero.

“The entire Rocketship Public Schools community is deeply saddened by the loss of Rocketship Spark Academy rising first grader Stephen Romero in Sunday’s tragic shooting in Gilroy,” Rocketship Public Schools Co-founder and CEO, Preston Smith, said. “Our hearts are broken for the Romero family. Stephen was taken from us far too young in a senseless, horrific act of violence. We ask for privacy for the family, his teachers, and our entire Rocketship community as we grieve. We are currently informing staff and families and have grief counselors available. We will not be taking media inquiries at this time.”

Rocketship Public Schools is a nonprofit public charter network of 19 elementary schools serving low-income communities with limited access to excellent schools.

