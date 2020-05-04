Steve Irwin’s son Robert posts selfie with ‘isolation buddy’

(KRON) – Robert Irwin, the youngest child of late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, tweeted a selfie with his fellow “isolation buddy” during the coronavirus pandemic – and aren’t they adorable?

“My self isolation buddy,” the 16-year-old captioned the post showing him side-by-side with a tortoise.

My self isolation buddy 😐 pic.twitter.com/Gu7H0ljF3U — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) March 31, 2020

The post has racked up nearly a million likes since it was posted.

According to the Australia Zoo, which is owned by the Irwins, Igloo is an Aldabra tortoise.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute says the species was “one of the first species to be protected to ensure its survival.”

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University data, more than 6,800 cases of the virus have been reported in Australia as well as more than 90 deaths.

