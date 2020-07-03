Steve Kerr encourages others to ‘mask up’ to slow the spread of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr is encouraging others to wear a mask and practice social distancing ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

The U.S. has seen a spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. State and county officials are now taking precautions ahead of the holiday weekend.

Coaches, athletes, actors and other celebrities are urging people to follow coronavirus guidelines issued by state and local officials — including practicing physical distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands frequently.

“Just like in sports, it’s going to take a total team effort to be successful,” Kerr said in a video posted to Twitter. “Wearing a mask is one of the best things we can do for our communities. It’s up to us Bay Area, c’mon, mask up. Let’s go.”

