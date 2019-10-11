Steve Kerr responds to Trump: ‘Wow, has the Office sunken low’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr had some things to say after President Donald Trump called him a “little boy” for his response to the China versus NBA saga.

“I watch this guy Steve Kerr, he was like a little boy,” the president said on Wednesday. “He was so scared to be even answering the question. He couldn’t answer the question. He was so scared, he was shaking.”

Kerr — being Kerr — started things off lightly with an amusing reply.

“I was going to ride in on a tricycle with one of those beanies with a propeller on it because he called me a little boy,” Kerr said Thursday evening. “I was going to ride in and see if you guys got the joke.”

After a couple giggles, the three-time NBA Champion head coach had a more serious response.

“It was really surprising,” he said. “Mainly just because it was me. You stop and you think this is just every day, this is just another day. I was the shiny object yesterday. There’s another one today and there will be a new one tomorrow and the circus will go on.”

Kerr then reflected on his previous encounters with the White House and the people inside it.

“I did think about my various visits to the White House. I’ve lived a privileged life and met the past five presidents prior to President Trump,” Kerr said. “The first one was in 1984 and Ronald Reagan was president. He invited my mom and me six month afters my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. President Reagan and Vice President Bush invited us into the Oval Office. (They) spent about half an hour with us, thanking us for my dad’s service, he was in education. Thanking us for my dad’s commitment for to trying to share American values in the Middle East, trying to promote peace in the Middle East.”

He contrasts his past experiences to what he sees now.

“All I could think of last night was the contrast of what has happened in 35 years,” he said. “There was no regard for whose side you were on politically. It was just ‘you were an American’. The Office held such dignity and respect both from the people who were visiting and especially from the people who sat inside it. It’s just sad that it’s come crashing down and that we are now living this.”

Though Kerr said the words that came out of the president’s mouth didn’t surprise him, it more so shocked him because it was personal.

But, Kerr is optimistic with the United States, and hopes that whoever is elected as president next, regardless of political party, comes with a little more “dignity”.

“I realized the horse was out of the barn a long time ago,” he said. “But for me personally, this was my experience with ‘wow, has the office sunken low’. My hope is that we can find a mature unifier from either party to sit in that chair and try to restore some dignity to the Oval Office.”