STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police and firefighters in Stockton responded Friday night to an explosion at an apartment complex. The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said three people were transported to the hospital for treatment. As of Friday night, the cause of the explosion was unknown. Police said PG&E was shutting off power to the area around Inglewood Drive and Quincy Street.

As of Friday night, the incident was under investigation.

