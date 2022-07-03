STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) — A 43-year-old Stockton resident confessed to molesting young children following his arrest last week, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruben Andrew Close was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of 39 felony counts in connection to the abuse of three children, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Bail was set to $31,500,000.

Deputies said the 17-month-long investigation began last year in January when patrol detectives found out that two adolescents had been allegedly abused by Close for several years. Detectives said a third victim was allegedly also identified. When detectives set out to arrest Close he disappeared for months but was located last week, according to the Facebook post.