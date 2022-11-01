STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN)– A Stockton man was sentenced Monday to nine years and two months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Jeffrey James Bray, 37, sold eight firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition to an undercover agent in 2019, the Department of Justice said.

During the investigation, Bray was arrested on an unrelated case. While in custody, he used jail phone calls and directed others to continue his illicit firearm business. As a felon, Bray cannot lawfully buy or possess firearms or ammunition because he has received numerous felony convictions, including evading a police officer, car theft, and second-degree burglary.

This investigation was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

