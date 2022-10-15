A person of interest in Stockton Police’s investigation. (Photo from Stockton Police)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that they will be holding a press conference at their police station in regard to their investigation of a series of killings in the city.

The press conference will be at 3 p.m. and Stockton city leaders including Chief Stanley McFadden, City Manager Harry Black and Mayor Kevin Lincoln will be in attendance.

Police said six shootings in the city of Stockton are connected.

Six total shootings in Stockton have been linked to the series of killings.

The five Stockton shootings from this year took place at the following locations:

July 8: 5600 block of Kermit Lane, near Elaine and East Robinhood drives, around 12:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: 4900 block of West Lane, near Bianchi Road, around 9:39 p.m.

Aug. 30: 800 block of East Hammer Lane, near Shamrock and Tam O’Shanter Drives, around 6:40 a.m.

Sept. 21: 4400 block of Manchester Avenue, near Rosemarie Lane, around 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: 900 block of Porter Avenue, near Gettysburg Place, around 1:51 a.m.

Two shootings in April 2021 have also been linked to this year’s shootings by the Stockton Police Department.

One of the shootings took place on April 10, 2021 in Oakland at 4:18 a.m., on Harmon Avenue.

Six days later on April 16, 2021 a shooting occurred around 3:20 a.m. in Stockton near Park and Union streets.

Miguel Vasquez, 34, was the victim of the April 10, 2021 shooting and an unidentified female survived the attack on April 16, 2021.