(BCN) — A 17-year-old high school student was arrested Monday after he allegedly pulled out a loaded firearm during a lunchtime brawl at a high school in Stockton, police said. Police said that after several students got into a fight at Lincoln High School during lunch, one student wielded a loaded gun.

A Stockton Police School Resource Officer was able to disarm the student after a brief struggle and took him into custody, police said. He was booked into San Joaquin Juvenile Hall.

A Stockton Police School Resource Officer disarms a Lincoln High School student after drawing a loaded handgun during a fight on the Stockton, Calif., campus on August 15, 2022. (Stockton Police Department via Bay City News)

The gun was not fired, according to police. Two students received minor injuries following the brawl and the cause of the fight is still under investigation, authorities said. Classes resumed after the fight and officers are still on campus on Monday afternoon.

