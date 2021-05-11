Stockton police officer, another person killed in shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a Stockton officer and another person involved in a shooting have both died.
The Stockton Police Department tweeted at 10:40 a.m. that the shooting was on La Cresta Way, south of Bianchi Road.
Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.
A neighbor told FOX40 they heard 10 to 15 gunshots, though what led to the shooting was not immediately clear. Gunfire rings out in a video captured by a man who was working in the area at the time of the shooting.
Police are expected to release more details later in the day.
This is a developing story.