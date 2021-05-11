Stockton police officer, another person killed in shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a Stockton officer and another person involved in a shooting have both died.

The Stockton Police Department tweeted at 10:40 a.m. that the shooting was on La Cresta Way, south of Bianchi Road.

Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.

SPD News: OIS Update

We are sad to announce that our police officer from this morning’s shooting has died from his injuries. The suspect also died from his injuries. More details will be released during a press conference which will be held later today. pic.twitter.com/zcGf2mq0p6 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 11, 2021

A neighbor told FOX40 they heard 10 to 15 gunshots, though what led to the shooting was not immediately clear. Gunfire rings out in a video captured by a man who was working in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police are expected to release more details later in the day.

This is a developing story.