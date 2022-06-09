STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Stockton police have released images from surveillance cameras of two suspects in a March 30 grand theft at a business. The cameras captured two male suspects taking items valued at more than $3,000 from the business in the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue, police said.

Police encourage anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact Detective Jackman at (209) 937-8593 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Police said callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

