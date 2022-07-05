The City of Stockton Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Stockton Police Department)

(BCN) — A shooting left one man dead and another injured inside a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Stockton, police said.

Police responded at 12:41 a.m. to the area of Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane on reports of a vehicle collision.

Officers located a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.