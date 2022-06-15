(BCN) — People can gather their family, friends, and kids on the Fourth of July to attend a free parade, a multitude of entertainment, activities, and fireworks show in Stockton, hosted by the city at the downtown waterfront. The day will kick off with the parade beginning at 10 a.m., hosted by the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County.

The procession will travel eastbound from Weber Avenue and Center Street and a partial closure of the streets will occur between Lincoln and Center streets, according to the city.

At noon, the gates will open to the Weber Point Events Center, located at 221 N. Center St., for everyone to enjoy jumpers, face painters, live music and bands, food trucks and other entertainment.

According to the city, the Blowbacks Band will play from 1-3 p.m., Nick Isaak Band will take the stage from 4-6 p.m. and the Latin Magic Band will play from 7-9 p.m.

Lawn chairs and blankets are accepted into the center for people to relax and enjoy the celebration.

The fireworks show will begin at about 9:30 p.m. and will last 20 minutes.

Items not admitted into the Weber Point Events Center are hard-top coolers, alcohol, glass containers, bottles, personal fireworks, and pets. Security and law enforcement will be present to uphold the rules.

