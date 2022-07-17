STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and when officers arrived at the trailer the smell of cat urine was so strong that ventilation of the property needed to be carried out by Waterllo/Morada Fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deborah Fenning, 58, of Stockton was arrested and booked for 20 counts of felony animal cruelty, according to the sheriff’s office.

When officers entered the trailer they described the floor as “spongy” as they located cat feces on the floor, countertops and on top of appliances, according to law enforcement.

KRON On is streaming now

The sheriff’s office said that the 20 cats that were recovered had signs of respiratory infection and were flea infested.

Because of the large number of cats recovered the sheriff’s office said that they were placed in different shelters and are awaiting medical attention.