Stolen ashes of little girl returned in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Calvary Catholic Cemetery is a place where families come to remember their lost loved ones.

But when Marcela Lopez went to visit the ashes of her three-year-old daughter, she found out they were missing..

“When I saw the urn was not there, I’m scared because I think what happened? Why, why are people doing this?” Lopez said.

Maria Saldana is Lopez’s best friend.

She said they discovered on Thursday the urn holding the remains of Lopez’s daughter, Kelly had been stolen.

The thief also took a golden cylinder containing locks of the girl’s hair.

For days. they combed the cemetery looking for clues.

Lopez said she just wanted the urn back because it is the only thing she had left of Kelly.

The little girl died four years ago after a battle with cancer.

The family got some relief Sunday afternoon when an anonymous person returned the urn to Lopez’s family.

They told KRON4 News they were grateful to have it back in their possession.