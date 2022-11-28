PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Pinole woman has been reunited with her dog after it was stolen from her home while she was there.

The victim’s name is Monica, and she has been living in fear since three people showed up at her home, armed and ready to steal. A Ring camera captured the moment the three thieves showed up to her Pinole apartment on November 17.

One of the thieves ripped the camera off the front door and went inside for her one-year-old French bulldog named Chanel. “One came into the room and held a gun on me, while the other one ransacked my 15-year-old son’s room, taking his shoes, PlayStation and my dog,” said Monica.

According to Pinole police, the three suspects fled the scene in a stolen Dodge Charger and eventually crashed on I-80 near University Avenue. During a search of the area, officers found and arrested a man, 18-year-old Asim Sami of Oakland, and two women, Keomi Branch of Oakland and 19-year-old Sierra Smith of Richmond.

Officers recovered a rifle, two pistols, and stolen items from Monica’s apartment but Chanel was nowhere to be found. “That’s all I was worried about, did she get hit by a car?” said Monica.

Four days later, Monica got a call from a veterinarian, letting her know that a passerby found her one-year-old Frenchie. The pair now reunited, but Monica said she is afraid for her family’s safety and started a GoFundMe to help with a move.

“I haven’t stayed here since it happened, so I’ve been at family’s houses and it’s just a hardship,” said Monica. This is not the first time the single mom has been the victim of a crime.

“In 2009 I was the victim of gun violence in Richmond,” said Monica. She is quadriplegic and living each day in a wheelchair because of the incident in 2009. Monica is relieved to have Chanel back and thankful for those who have donated to help with her move.

“I see it’s really people out there that have hearts,” added Monica.

According to Pinole police, the three suspects who were arrested admitted to detectives of their involvement. They were transported to Martinez Detention Facility on weapons and robbery charges.

Monica’s GoFundMe: Fundraiser by Angelica Gil : Help My Aunt Recover From Home Invasion (gofundme.com)