SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Suisun City Police Department arrested four suspects Friday night on charges related to stolen firearms and narcotics, according to a social post from Suisun City PD. Officers responded to the 500 block of Erin Drive shortly before midnight on a report of suspicious activity, the social post states.

Four subjects had been seen jumping the fence at a residence. According to police, the subjects had arrived on the scene in two separate vehicles. Officers made contact with the subjects at the scene and noticed a firearm in plain view inside one of the vehicles, the social post said.

The four subjects were detained and officers conducted a search of the vehicles. Three more firearms were located during the search. It was also determined that two of the four subjects had previous felony convictions that prohibited them from possessing firearms. A third individual was determined to have an active warrant for felony violations. Controlled substances were found on the person of another of the subjects.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Three of the four individuals were booked into Solano County Jail on various charges including possession of a firearm or ammunition, possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances, the post states.