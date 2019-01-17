Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Storm causes multiple road closures across Bay Area

News

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Multiple road closures have been reported across the Bay Area as the rainstorm continues to get stronger. 

Here is a list of those reported throughout the night:

Sonoma County

  • SR-121 is closed from 8th Street East to SR-116 due to flooding 

San Jose 

  • Curtner near Leigh with wires down 

Marin County

  • Lucas Valley Road due to downed power lines (expected to last at least 24 hours)
  • Tennessee Valley Road from Shoreline Highway to Marin Avenue due to downed power lines 

San Mateo County

  • San Bruno Avenue is closed from Joy Avenue to Bayshore Boulevard due to low hanging power lines 
  • North & Southbound lanes of Skyline Boulevard (State Route 35) closed between Manor Drive and Sharp Park Road due to downed tree and branches

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News