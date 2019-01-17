Storm causes multiple road closures across Bay Area

Multiple road closures have been reported across the Bay Area as the rainstorm continues to get stronger.

Here is a list of those reported throughout the night:

Sonoma County

SR-121 is closed from 8th Street East to SR-116 due to flooding

San Jose

Curtner near Leigh with wires down

Marin County

Lucas Valley Road due to downed power lines (expected to last at least 24 hours)

Tennessee Valley Road from Shoreline Highway to Marin Avenue due to downed power lines

San Mateo County

San Bruno Avenue is closed from Joy Avenue to Bayshore Boulevard due to low hanging power lines

North & Southbound lanes of Skyline Boulevard (State Route 35) closed between Manor Drive and Sharp Park Road due to downed tree and branches

