Storm causes multiple road closures across Bay Area

Multiple road closures have been reported across the Bay Area as the rainstorm continues to get stronger.
Here is a list of those reported throughout the night:
Sonoma County
- SR-121 is closed from 8th Street East to SR-116 due to flooding
San Jose
- Curtner near Leigh with wires down
Marin County
- Lucas Valley Road due to downed power lines (expected to last at least 24 hours)
- Tennessee Valley Road from Shoreline Highway to Marin Avenue due to downed power lines
San Mateo County
- San Bruno Avenue is closed from Joy Avenue to Bayshore Boulevard due to low hanging power lines
- North & Southbound lanes of Skyline Boulevard (State Route 35) closed between Manor Drive and Sharp Park Road due to downed tree and branches
