OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday night’s storm turned deadly in Sonoma County when a baby was killed after a redwood tree fell on a home in Occidental. Fierce winds from the storm brought the tree down on the home around 6:00 p.m. last night.

The baby’s father ran from the home with the baby in his arms and a fire chief who arrived on the scene tried to help.

“When I first arrived on the scene a frantic father came out of the house holding a child, he was kind of covered in debris,” said Occidental Fire Chief Ron Lunardi. “He said ‘my child’s not breathing.’ We’re in a rural location out here, so my first thought was to get him into my truck and let’s get him out to the main road.”

“I got the father into the truck, as I was backing up down the driveway in reverse, I was giving instructions to breathe his child for him. As he did, I got back out to the main road where I met the rescue squad, they immediately grabbed the child from the father and started CPR,” Lunardi continued.

Unfortunately, it was too late to save the child. The mother and father were reportedly not injured in the incident. The baby’s death is one of two fatalities being connected to Wednesday night’s storm, which caused widespread damage across the Bay Area.