Stouffer’s is making holiday meal prep even easier this year by releasing its first-ever advent calendar, which includes seven dishes from its extensive frozen food product lineup.
The introduction of the product, known as the Comfort Calendar, marks the first time any company has released a frozen foods advent calendar, a news release said.
The gingerbread-shaped house is filled with brand favorites like the family-sized Macaroni and Cheese and Lasagna with Meat & Sauce dishes, along with sides like Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake.
The Comfort Calendar includes Stouffer’s
- Family Size Macaroni & Cheese
- Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl
- Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake
- Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
- Pepperoni French Bread Pizza
- Ultimate Five Cheese Mac
The initial product launch, which took place on Monday, resulted in the product selling out in under 15 minutes, but a restock will be coming soon, officials said.
Stouffer’s announced that the product would be restocked and available on Oct. 23.
The Comfort Calendar will be exclusively available online for $39.99 while supplies last.