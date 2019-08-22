Live Now
$1 million worth of cocaine found in banana shipments

by: CNN

(CNN) – Bananas are good sources of potassium, fiber, and cocaine?!?

The shipments ended up at three grocery stores on Sunday.

The King County Sheriff’s Office values the cocaine at more than $1 million.

Workers at a store were just doing their jobs, stocking the fruit in the produce section.

That’s when they noticed something off – and notified police.

The cocaine had been shipped in normal boxes of bananas, although exactly where it came from is still a mystery.

