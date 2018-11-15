44 dead dogs found in freezer of woman's home; 130 others were living in filth

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donna Roberts / WRIC

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (WRIC) - State Police in New Jersey have arrested a 65-year-old woman after finding dozens of dogs dead in freezers, and more than 100 living in filth at her home.

Donna Roberts is facing charges for allegedly keeping all the animals in deplorable conditions.

Police responded to Roberts' house to help the Burlington County Health Department with an inspection on Tuesday, once on scene, they saw evidence of animal cruelty inflicted on different breeds of dogs.

Ammonia and the odor of animal feces was said to in the inside of the home, which caused some of the responders to be dizzy and nauseated.

130 dogs were found living in extremely dirty and unpleasant conditions, as well as 44 dogs that were packed in plastic bags, placed and kept in freezers throughout the home.

It was determined that four of the dogs were in critical condition and had to be transported to an emergency veterinary clinic. The remaining dogs were evaluated and treated at the scene by animal shelter workers.

"Although the circumstances surrounding the demise of the 44 dogs that were discovered inside plastic bags in freezers remain under investigation, the deplorable and inhumane living conditions the rescued dogs were forced to endure is tragic," New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan said. "Troopers take an oath to protect and safeguard life, including the lives and well-being of pets, which can be vulnerable to abuse."

Roberts' was released and charged with animal cruelty with a pending court date.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES