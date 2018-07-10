Strange

Agents find opium taped to suspected smuggler's buttocks

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 07:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 07:41 PM PDT

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Southern California have arrested a man they say tried to smuggle more than 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of opium paste by taping it to his buttocks.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say drug-sniffing dogs zeroed in on the 28-year-old man's SUV last week at a checkpoint along a rural Imperial County freeway north of the Mexican border.

Spokesman Jose Enriquez Jr. says agents discovered opium paste strapped to the man's buttocks under his pants and above his underwear.

The paste contains up to 12 percent morphine, which is frequently used to produce heroin.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the drug's estimated street value is more than $70,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App