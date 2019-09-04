American woman held after airport staff find baby in her bag

MANILA (CNN) – A woman is in custody in the Philipines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a baby in her carry-on luggage.
Local authorities say the woman is an American and that the baby was just 6-days-old.
Immigration officials in the Philippines say the woman appeared to be traveling alone and only presented her personal passport.
But when staff inspected her oversized carry-on suitcase, they found the child inside.
The woman reportedly claimed to be the child’s aunt, but did not have any evidence that they were related.
National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case.
