Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Arby’s has an unusual new food

Strange

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve got the meats!

The Arby’s slogan epitomizes what the fast food chain is all about.

But consumers are now being drawn to vegetarian options.

So, Arby’s is revamping its image with “megetables.”

That’s vegetables made from meat – so not exactly what will draw vegetarians into the restaurant.

Arby’s showcases the “marrot” – a carrot made from turkey breast and colored with dried carrot powder.

While Arby’s currently doesn’t have any plans to sell “megetables” – a spokesperson says the concept isn’t a joke.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News