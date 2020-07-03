As coronavirus pandemic continues, company shares model of ‘future remote worker’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Many Americans continue to work from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Job discovery platform DirectlyApply revealed an apparent model of what future remote workers may look like in 25 years if they don’t change bad habits now.

She’s named Susan.

Susan suffers from a host of health implications, including digital eye strain, poor posture, “tech neck,” obesity, increased stress due to lack of human contact and more, according to DirectlyApply.

Job discovery platform DirectlyApply recently unveiled a visual model for what future remote workers might look like 25 years, in a figure they’ve named Susan. (DirectlyApply)



Susan was created in partnership with a team of clinical psychologists and fitness experts to highlight the effects that isolated working can have on the body, DirectlyApply said. (DirectlyApply)



Suffering from digital eye strain, poor posture, tech neck, obesity, increased stress due to lack of human contact and more, Susan dramatically exemplifies the physical repercussions remote workers may suffer if they neglect to keep healthy habits. (DirectlyApply)



Susan was created in partnership with a team of clinical psychologists and fitness experts to highlight the effects that isolated working can have on the body, according to DirectlyApply.

The job searching site did offer some tips for improving one’s physical and mental health while working from home.

Tips include sticking to a routine to optimize productivity, nurturing (virtual) social connections, getting some exercise, and trying to find a good work-life balance.

It’s also helpful to use your free time wisely to support emotional health, whether it be meditating, reading a book, or taking a walk outside.

Latest Stories: