Costco now sells gigantic 72-pound wheels of cheese

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Costco is known for selling giant-sized versions of everyday items, from buckets of mac and cheese to giant lobster claws.
Now Costco is making headlines for its latest giant-sized offering: very, very large cheese.
To be more specific, it’s a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano.
Costco says the cheese wheel is imported straight from Italy.
The Kirkland Signature-brand cheese has been aged for a minimum of 24 months, according to the product description.
This hunk of cheese will set you back $899.99.
