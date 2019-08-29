Costco now sells gigantic 72-pound wheels of cheese

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Costco is known for selling giant-sized versions of everyday items, from buckets of mac and cheese to giant lobster claws.

Now Costco is making headlines for its latest giant-sized offering: very, very large cheese.

To be more specific, it’s a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano.

Costco says the cheese wheel is imported straight from Italy.

The Kirkland Signature-brand cheese has been aged for a minimum of 24 months, according to the product description.

This hunk of cheese will set you back $899.99.

