Domino’s now rolling out bubble tea pizza

TAIWAN (CNN) – Domino’s is rolling out what might be the strangest pizza combo ever.

Take a look at the company’s new Bubble Tea Pizza!

It’s centered around the popular bubble tea, which is a milky, sugary drink with chewy balls of tapioca – called pearls or boba.

It’s usually served over ice.

But Domino’s has taken things a step further and turned the drink into a pizza.

The toppings include black sugar pearls, honey, and cheese.

If you want to taste it, head to Taiwan!

That’s where bubble tea was created back in 1988.

But you better hurry – the chain is only offering the dessert pizza for a month.

