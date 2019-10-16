Dutch family waiting for ‘end of time’ found after nearly a decade of living in isolation

RUINERWOLD VILLAGE, Netherlands (CNN) – A family in the Netherlands was discovered living isolated in a house for nearly 10 years – reportedly waiting for the end of the world.

Police say a father and his 6 children were found in a remote farmhouse near the village of Ruinerwold.

All of the family members were over the age of 18.

Police say a young man from the home was able to escape from the home and make it to a pub where he reported his family’s living conditions and called authorities.

The family was reportedly living confined in a small room, similar to a cellar, with no knowledge that other people existed.

The tenant of the home has been arrested for refusing to cooperate with the investigation, according to police.

Prosecutors say he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

It’s unclear if the family stayed in the home voluntarily.

