Entire town dusted with holy water for Christmas

(CNN) – More than 100 gallons of holy water were dropped across a town in Louisiana.
CNN shared photos of a ceremony that was held Sunday afternoon on Cow Island, which is about 3 minutes outside of Lafayette.
The Diocese of Lafayette said parishioners brought the water from their homes and a priest prayed over it before the bottles were loaded onto a plane.
The water was sprayed onto the town and nearby farms.
