Fire at bull artificial insemination facility causes massive semen explosion

VICTORIA, Australia (KRON) – A large fire at a cattle-breeding facility destroyed at least 100 cylinders containing bull semen and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

According to Australia’s ABC News, emergency crews responded to the fire at Yarram Herd Services in Gippsland, Victoria around 3 a.m. local time.

A spokesman from the Country Fire Authority told Daily Mail Australia that the fire had “completely shredded the building.”

Country Fire Authority Gippsland commander Chris Loeschenkohl said the crew had to be wary of “projectiles” coming at them while they fought the fire.

Yarram Herd Services Committee vice chairman Aaron Thomas said the loss of 100 cryogenic cylinders of cattle semen will be a “huge blow” for the farmers.

Thomas said the cylinders are worth at least $342 per unit but with the semen inside varies in price.

“We’re coming into the AI season so there would have been substantial amounts of semen inside the tanks that we’ve lost, which was owned by our local farmers, and it can range in value from $5 per straw to $95 per straw,” he told the ABC.

Thomas said the farmers have also lost a lot of equipment as a result of the fire.

Earlier this year, ABC reported that farmers in Gippsland were losing as much as 70% of their regular income due to a lack of rainfall and weeds causing what is known as a green drought.

