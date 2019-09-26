DENVER (AP) — Officials say a United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was diverted to Denver after a passenger got stuck inside the jet’s bathroom.
KUSA-TV reported that Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says the door to one of the airplane’s bathrooms would not open, but could not confirm why.
Williams says the flight crew called for assistance and the Denver firefighters helped open the door.
The passenger was safely removed from the bathroom after landing and everyone continued on to their destination on a new aircraft, a United spokesperson confirmed.
At least one passenger took to Twitter to document the incident.
Latest News Headlines:
- Chivas despide a su DT días antes del clásico con América
- Contra Costa Sheriffs release the identity of body found in East Bay waters
- CDC warning: Deer with tuberculosis can pass it on to people
- REAL ID deadline looms; do you have yours?
- Flight to San Francisco diverted after passenger gets stuck in bathroom