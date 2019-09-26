Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Flight to San Francisco diverted after passenger gets stuck in bathroom

Strange

by:

Posted: / Updated:
United Airlines Earnings_525895

HOLD FOR BUSINESS PHOTO– This is a United Airlines jet taking off from Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, July 23, 2013 in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DENVER (AP) — Officials say a United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was diverted to Denver after a passenger got stuck inside the jet’s bathroom.

KUSA-TV reported that Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says the door to one of the airplane’s bathrooms would not open, but could not confirm why.

Williams says the flight crew called for assistance and the Denver firefighters helped open the door.

The passenger was safely removed from the bathroom after landing and everyone continued on to their destination on a new aircraft, a United spokesperson confirmed.

At least one passenger took to Twitter to document the incident.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News