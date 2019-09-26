Flight to San Francisco diverted after passenger gets stuck in bathroom

HOLD FOR BUSINESS PHOTO– This is a United Airlines jet taking off from Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, July 23, 2013 in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DENVER (AP) — Officials say a United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was diverted to Denver after a passenger got stuck inside the jet’s bathroom.

KUSA-TV reported that Denver International Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says the door to one of the airplane’s bathrooms would not open, but could not confirm why.

Williams says the flight crew called for assistance and the Denver firefighters helped open the door.

The passenger was safely removed from the bathroom after landing and everyone continued on to their destination on a new aircraft, a United spokesperson confirmed.

At least one passenger took to Twitter to document the incident.

@united flight 1554 just diverted to Denver because passenger is stuck in the bathroom. I've been on many flights but this is a new one. Bring on the bathroom humor. — Todd Wagner (@toddhwagner) September 26, 2019

