Hey Millennials, saying ‘OK Boomer’ at work could get you fired

(WTVO) — Beware, millennials! Thanks to the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967, dismissing an over-40 co-worker with an “OK, Boomer” insult could get you fired.

Millennials have taken to using the “OK, Boomer” line to be dismissive of criticisms from the Baby Boomer generation (1946-1964).

But the Age Discrimination in Employment Act prohibits discrimination against people 40 and over.

Use of the phrase could be considered to create a “hostile work environment,” according to Inc., which constitutes “behavior that violates the law-such as age, race, or sex discrimination.”