Man claims he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch box

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – You may want to check your box of cereal twice to make sure there aren’t any rogue shrimp tails in there!

At least, that was apparently the case for one man who opened his box of cereal to discover just that – two dehydrated shrimp tails.

Jensen Karp, a comedian and husband of actress Danielle Fishel (who played Topanga Lawrence on “Boy Meets World”), told The Washington Post he bought the cereal from a Costco on Saturday and opened it two days later to make the strange discovery.

Karp then took to Twitter to share photos and his experience with the alleged shrimp tails.

“Why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit),” Karp tweeted.

General Mills tweeted Karp back, first questioning the authenticity of what he alleged were shrimp tails.

“After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” the cereal company later responded. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp.”

“Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?” he replied to the company’s tweet.

Karp’s latest tweet showed a screenshot with a new response from the company, which allegedly says Karp can take the cereal box to his local police department as this could be a possible case of product tampering.

In his reply, Karp said he wouldn’t take the box to the police as he may not be taken seriously.

They then apparently asked him to send the shrimp via FedEx.

General Mills issued a statement saying, “We can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility.”

Again, this is Topanga’s husband.

This story will be updated with information as it develops.