Man pulled over with uranium, snake, whiskey in stolen car

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) – Oklahoma police pulled over a car Thursday for having an expired tag.

They expected a routine stop, but what they found inside the vehicle was anything but.

Police had no idea what they would find when they pulled over a Ford for an expired tag at 11 a.m. in Guthrie.

In the driver’s seat – Stephen Jennings, and passenger – Rachel Rivera.

And someone – or something else too.

“In the backseat there was another passenger that happened to be a timber rattlesnake.

Body cam shows the moment the unexpected discovery was made.

Police didn’t really know what to think of the venomous pet.

About the same time Jennings told officers he had a pistol in the console, police learned the Ford they were driving was stolen.

That isn’t all they found.

Next to the gun was an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe.

And to top it all off – a search of the vehicle revealed a canister of radioactive powdered uranium.

Police had to call in reinforcement to handle it.

So far, the uranium hasn’t resulted in charges.

Guthrie police are still trying to figure out exactly where it came from, and what the suspects were planning on doing with it.

No charges have come from the snake, either, thanks to the time of year.

“It happens to be rattlesnake season at the time, so he can be in possession of this rattlesnake because he has a valid lifetime hunting and fishing license,” said Anthony Gibbs.

But police are still scratching their heads about what exactly was going on here.

“Just everything together obviously it was a bit of an odd stop for our officer,” Gibbs said.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

Jennings was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, open container violation, and driving on a suspended license.

